Qumu Corporation (QUMU) picks momentum as shares rise 16.67%

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) is -38.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The QUMU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.15% off the consensus price target high of $1.92 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.15% higher than the price target low of $1.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 6.99% and -15.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -42.85% off its SMA200. QUMU registered -35.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6646 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4671.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.60%, and is 16.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.75% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $21.90M and $25.40M in sales. and $25.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.80% and -66.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.10%).

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qumu Corporation (QUMU) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qumu Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $6.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Qumu Corporation (QUMU), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 60.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.60M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 52.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $3.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the QUMU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 772856.0 shares valued at $2.02 million to account for 5.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herald Investment Management Ltd which holds 696000.0 shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $1.82 million, while PenderFund Capital Management Limited holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 500000.0 with a market value of $1.3 million.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Qumu Corporation (QUMU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOROWITZ EDWARD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOROWITZ EDWARD D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Qumu Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that CHOWNING MARY E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $2.50 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the QUMU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, COX NEIL E (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 33,000 shares of Qumu Corporation (QUMU).

Qumu Corporation (QUMU): Who are the competitors?

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is -22.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -195.5% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 32150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.