Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Vs. Cerence Inc. (CRNC): Those Ticking Clocks

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) shares are -54.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.05% or -$1.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.71% and -50.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the RDN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Compass Point had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on May 02, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the RDN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.45. The forecasts give the Radian Group Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.41% or 28.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.70% in the current quarter to $0.78, up from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.21, up 1.00% from $3.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 129,823 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 75,653. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 41,957 and 23,505 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Sr. EVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 10,000 RDN shares valued at $238959.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $23.90 per share.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), on the other hand, is trading around $18.58 with a market cap of $716.44M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Cerence Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 1,059,160 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,950 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 82.35k shares after the latest sales, with -100.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.30% with a share float percentage of 36.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerence Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 3.34 million shares worth more than $75.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.79 million and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.