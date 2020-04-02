Sea Limited (SE) turns bearish with loss of -1.14 points

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $52.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $56.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.37% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 20.79% higher than the price target low of $54.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.17, the stock is -3.53% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 16.48% off its SMA200. SE registered 85.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.56.

The stock witnessed a -11.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.33%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 22600 employees, a market worth around $20.82B and $2.18B in sales. and $2.18B in sales Profit margin for the company is -67.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.76% and -18.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $922.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

356 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 80.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 482.33M, and float is at 58.96M with Short Float at 46.67%. Institutions hold 78.96% of the Float.