Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are -17.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.26% or -$13.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.52% down YTD and -17.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.88% and -16.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the AAPL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AAPL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $240.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $313.57. The forecasts give the Apple Inc. stock a price target range of $380.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $225.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.6% or -7.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $2.42, down from the $2.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $12.83, up 3.40% from $11.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.43 and $2.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,026,112 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,105,579. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 41,463 and 1,429 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEVINSON ARTHUR D, a Director at the company, sold 37,394 shares worth $9.64 million at $257.79 per share on Nov 05. The Director had earlier sold another 1,429 AAPL shares valued at $434573.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $304.11 per share. O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) sold 12,459 shares at $234.04 per share on Oct 16 for a total of $2.92 million while KONDO CHRIS, (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 3,932 shares on Oct 16 for $917178.0 with each share fetching $233.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), on the other hand, is trading around $9.55 with a market cap of $2.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NCLH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $394.24 million. This represented a 73.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.68 billion from $15.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.82 billion, significantly lower than the $2.08 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $185.44 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 837,390 shares. Insider sales totaled 379,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.73M shares after the latest sales, with 49.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 211.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 687 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 24.71 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.