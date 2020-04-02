Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: CME Group Inc. (CME), GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) shares are -17.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.88% or -$6.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.31% and -23.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, UBS recommended the CME stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 30, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CME stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $166.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $209.13. The forecasts give the CME Group Inc. stock a price target range of $240.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $154.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.75% or -7.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $2.05, up from the $1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.64, up 9.10% from $6.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.8 and $2.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 128 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 263,967 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 285,606. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 162,196 and 85,841 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winkler Julie, a Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 5,620 shares worth $1.19 million at $210.97 per share on Feb 24. The Sr MD Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 3,061 CME shares valued at $622516.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $203.37 per share. GEPSMAN MARTIN J (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $201.16 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $201160.0 while CRONIN KATHLEEN M, (Sr MD Gen Counsel & Corp Secr) sold 3,371 shares on Dec 13 for $688089.0 with each share fetching $204.12.

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.42 with a market cap of $38.61M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at GNC Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 2,062,307 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,034 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.14M shares after the latest sales, with 50.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.80% with a share float percentage of 75.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GNC Holdings Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.71 million shares worth more than $20.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.3 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.