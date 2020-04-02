Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Corning Incorporated (GLW), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) shares are -34.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.96% or -$1.43 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.63% and -20.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the GLW stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 08, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the GLW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.82. The forecasts give the Corning Incorporated stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.79% or 20.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.52, down -1.70% from $1.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 692,689 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 487,040. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,622 and 10,022 in purchases and sales respectively.

Curran Martin J, a Exec. VP & Innovation Officer at the company, sold 13,254 shares worth $397661.0 at $30.00 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier sold another 2,345 GLW shares valued at $66577.0 on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $28.39 per share. RIEMAN DEBORAH (Director) sold 2,345 shares at $30.05 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $70478.0 while STEVERSON LEWIS A, (Exec. VP and General Counsel) sold 63,381 shares on Nov 07 for $1.91 million with each share fetching $30.19.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), on the other hand, is trading around $8.56 with a market cap of $2.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Brixmor Property Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 309,993 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,420 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 33.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 296.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brixmor Property Group Inc. having a total of 500 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.83 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.45 million and represent 11.51% of shares outstanding.