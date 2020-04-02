Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are -2.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.58% or $1.65 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.83% down YTD and -2.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.11% and -5.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the COST stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Initiated the stock as a Peer Perform on March 31, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the COST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $286.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $321.75. The forecasts give the Costco Wholesale Corporation stock a price target range of $360.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $235.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.34% or -22.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $2.08, up from the $1.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.72, up 7.90% from $8.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.62 and $3.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 90 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 182,213 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 198,043. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 6,298 in purchases and sales respectively.

GALANTI RICHARD A, a Executive VP and CFO at the company, sold 1,448 shares worth $443833.0 at $306.51 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 COST shares valued at $297000.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $297.00 per share. DECKER SUSAN L (Director) sold 3,850 shares at $300.41 per share on Jan 14 for a total of $1.16 million while Vachris Roland Michael, (Executive VP) sold 6,000 shares on Dec 17 for $1.77 million with each share fetching $295.22.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), on the other hand, is trading around $17.29 with a market cap of $3.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HOG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $354.88 million. This represented a 66.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.53 billion from $10.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $868.27 million, significantly lower than the $1.21 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $686.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Harley-Davidson Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 176,224 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,716 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 568.5k shares after the latest sales, with 21.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 152.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harley-Davidson Inc. having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.17 million shares worth more than $638.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $537.08 million and represent 9.45% of shares outstanding.