Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: EPR Properties (EPR), Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) shares are -71.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.13% or -$4.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +59.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.73% down YTD and -71.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.97% and -66.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the EPR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the EPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.10% in the current quarter to $0.61, down from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 2.80% from $2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 219,670 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,297. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 151,505 and 6,043 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Craig L., a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $172231.0 at $68.89 per share on Jan 02. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,500 EPR shares valued at $174522.0 on Jan 03. The shares were sold at $69.81 per share. BROWN PETER C (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $70.74 per share on Dec 04 for a total of $141482.0 while DRUTEN ROBERT J, (Director) sold 3,000 shares on Aug 05 for $219768.0 with each share fetching $73.26.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.22 with a market cap of $1.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PGRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.14 million. This represented a 98.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $190.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $285.44 million, significantly higher than the $156.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $181.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Paramount Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 176,726 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,363 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 193.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Group Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.6 million shares worth more than $398.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 19.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.76 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.