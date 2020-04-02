Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Schlumberger Limited (SLB), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares are -68.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.67% or -$0.9 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.40% down YTD and -68.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.77% and -53.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the SLB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 27, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SLB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.85. The forecasts give the Schlumberger Limited stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.39% or -9.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.99, down -10.80% from $1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,104,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 581,670. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 919,487 and 258,780 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kasibhatla Vijay, a Director, M&A at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $34090.0 at $17.05 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 SLB shares valued at $137650.0 on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $13.77 per share. Sonthalia Rajeev (President, IPM) bought 1,000 shares at $33.40 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $33400.0 while AYAT SIMON, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 52,486 shares on Dec 24 for $2.13 million with each share fetching $40.61.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), on the other hand, is trading around $4.36 with a market cap of $1.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NRZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $247.01 million. This represented a 65.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $714.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.62 billion, significantly lower than the -$1.23 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.62 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at New Residential Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 136,540 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.60% with a share float percentage of 413.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Residential Investment Corp. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company.