Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), Tilray Inc. (TLRY)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are -69.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.78% or -$1.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.30% and -44.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VIAC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VIAC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.40. The forecasts give the ViacomCBS Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.94% or -27.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -32.60% in the current quarter to $1.17, down from the $1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.01, up 2.70% from $5.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $1.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,698 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,675 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

REDSTONE SHARI, a Director at the company, bought 50,450 shares worth $1.0 million at $19.83 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 16,025 VIAC shares valued at $199031.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $12.42 per share. TERRELL FREDERICK (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $20.00 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $100000.0 while Seligman Nicole, (Director) bought 3,500 shares on Mar 05 for $75250.0 with each share fetching $21.50.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), on the other hand, is trading around $5.90 with a market cap of $563.57M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $94.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Tilray Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 3,810,509 shares. Insider sales totaled 372,418 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 80.74M shares after the latest sales, with 22.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.30% with a share float percentage of 4.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.83 million shares worth more than $48.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 1.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.4 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.