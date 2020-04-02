Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares are -16.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.94% or $0.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.85% and -12.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the HZNP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HZNP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.70. The forecasts give the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.62% or 20.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.87, up 8.30% from $1.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,060,883 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,659,300. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,435,129 and 970,377 in purchases and sales respectively.

McHugh Miles W, a Sr VP & Princ. Acctg Officer at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $34342.0 at $34.34 per share on Feb 27. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer had earlier sold another 2,106 HZNP shares valued at $59347.0 on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $28.18 per share. Walbert Timothy P (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 93,864 shares at $35.23 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $3.31 million while Kent Jeff, sold 3,545 shares on Jan 07 for $129393.0 with each share fetching $36.50.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.71 with a market cap of $1.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.20% with a share float percentage of 98.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Game Technology PLC having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 9.85 million shares worth more than $147.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Boston Partners held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.57 million and represent 3.78% of shares outstanding.