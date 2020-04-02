Stocks that are not receiving major attention: MetLife Inc. (MET), Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) shares are -45.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.73% or -$2.67 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.19% and -34.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the MET stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.50. The forecasts give the MetLife Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.0% or 12.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.50% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.03, down 0.00% from $6.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.41 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 117 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 239,066 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,082. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 205,554 and 119,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCallion John D., a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,378 shares worth $275176.0 at $51.17 per share on Dec 23. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 14,200 MET shares valued at $732649.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $51.60 per share.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), on the other hand, is trading around $12.39 with a market cap of $5.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Newell Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 3,757,727 shares. Insider sales totaled 204,266 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.56M shares after the latest sales, with -1,706.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 419.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newell Brands Inc. having a total of 804 institutions that hold shares in the company.