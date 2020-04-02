Stocks that are not receiving major attention: OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), Visa Inc. (V)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are -17.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.70% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.03% and -18.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the OPK stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on November 25, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the OPK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.15. The forecasts give the OPKO Health Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.83% or 59.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, down -1.60% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 376 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,715,005 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,124,469 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, a CEO & Chairman at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $139976.0 at $1.40 per share on Mar 27. The CEO & Chairman had earlier bought another 161,968 OPK shares valued at $218037.0 on Mar 30. The shares were bought at $1.35 per share. FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought 200,000 shares at $1.38 per share on Mar 26 for a total of $275445.0 while FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, (CEO & Chairman) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 19 for $148871.0 with each share fetching $1.49.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), on the other hand, is trading around $153.11 with a market cap of $343.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $210.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Visa Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 682,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 423,154 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.25M shares after the latest sales, with 14.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 1.69B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 3,514 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.94 million shares worth more than $27.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 125.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.53 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.