Stocks that are not receiving major attention: ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares are -3.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.71% or -$13.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.17% and -17.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the NOW stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 26, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NOW stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $273.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $349.71. The forecasts give the ServiceNow Inc. stock a price target range of $397.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $300.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.22% or 8.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $0.96, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.22, up 27.50% from $3.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $1.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 120 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 372 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 483,684 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 935,366. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 122,857 and 259,614 in purchases and sales respectively.

Desai Chirantan Jitendra, a Chief Product Officer at the company, sold 10,600 shares worth $3.75 million at $354.18 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 26,000 NOW shares valued at $7.11 million on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $273.56 per share. Desai Chirantan Jitendra (Chief Product Officer) sold 10,603 shares at $358.00 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $3.8 million while Schneider David, (PRESIDENT, GLOBAL CUSTOMER OPS) sold 4,745 shares on Feb 19 for $1.7 million with each share fetching $358.75.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), on the other hand, is trading around $64.18 with a market cap of $4.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 1,218,048 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,717,946 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.52M shares after the latest sales, with 1,036.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.50% with a share float percentage of 50.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XIV Associates, LLC with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $258.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC held 5.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.98 million and represent 4.92% of shares outstanding.