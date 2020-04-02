Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are -62.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.31% or -$1.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.27% down YTD and -62.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.54% and -40.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Berenberg recommended the AAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on April 01, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the AAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 5 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.20. The forecasts give the American Airlines Group Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.93% or -113.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to -$1.45, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$5.18, down -27.50% from $4.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$10.47 and $2.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,599,264 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 456,633. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,017,322 and 102,483 in purchases and sales respectively.

CAHILL JOHN T, a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $474125.0 at $18.97 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 AAL shares valued at $77312.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $19.33 per share. CAHILL JOHN T (Director) bought 25,000 shares at $25.14 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $628378.0 while ALBAUGH JAMES F, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Oct 28 for $314070.0 with each share fetching $31.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), on the other hand, is trading around $10.74 with a market cap of $10.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OXY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.36 billion. This represented a 14.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $109.33 billion from $125.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.38 billion, significantly lower than the $7.67 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Occidental Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 482,171 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,044 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 52.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 893.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 88.24 million shares worth more than $3.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 73.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.03 billion and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.