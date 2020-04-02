Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: CSX Corporation (CSX), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are -24.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.28% or -$2.45 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.96% down YTD and -24.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.97% and -20.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the CSX stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $54.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $72.86. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.72.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.10% in the current quarter to $0.93, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.04, down -2.50% from $4.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.79 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,426 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 38,205,986. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 84,611 and 158,978 in purchases and sales respectively.

Goldman Nathan D, a EVP & CLO at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $636960.0 at $79.62 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 11,350 CSX shares valued at $911173.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $80.28 per share. Halverson Steven T (Director) sold 39,812 shares at $71.65 per share on Oct 24 for a total of $2.85 million while Mantle Ridge LP, (Director) sold 3,453,894 shares on Oct 17 for $234.55 million with each share fetching $67.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), on the other hand, is trading around $237.32 with a market cap of $237.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $332.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $16.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.02 billion. This represented a 83.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $173.89 billion from $173.71 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.26 billion while total current assets were at $42.63 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $18.46 billion, significantly higher than the $15.71 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.39 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 120 times at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 61 times and accounting for 432,651 shares. Insider sales totaled 523,086 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.9M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 941.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated having a total of 2,804 institutions that hold shares in the company.