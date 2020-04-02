Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares are -45.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.47% or -$6.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +79.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.24% down YTD and -45.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.29% and -32.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Citigroup recommended the LYV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Berenberg had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 31, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LYV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.46. The forecasts give the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.26% or -11.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.90% in the current quarter to -$0.49, down from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.34, down -1.10% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.73 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,048,315 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 313,590. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 927,290 and 92,530 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rowles Michael, a EVP & General Counsel at the company, bought 2,650 shares worth $99561.0 at $37.57 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 LYV shares valued at $85000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $42.50 per share. Rapino Michael (President & CEO) bought 25,650 shares at $38.98 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $999837.0 while KAHAN JAMES S, (Director) bought 600 shares on Mar 11 for $25776.0 with each share fetching $42.96.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), on the other hand, is trading around $10.14 with a market cap of $1.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PENN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $575.9 million. This represented a 57.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.80 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.19 billion from $14.32 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $703.9 million, significantly higher than the $352.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $678.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Penn National Gaming Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 269,674 shares. Insider sales totaled 344,441 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.71M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 109.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn National Gaming Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.19 million shares worth more than $337.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.35 million and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.