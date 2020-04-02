Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) shares are -43.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.71% or -$1.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.80% down YTD and -43.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.95% and -38.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the RL stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the RL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $65.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $113.69. The forecasts give the Ralph Lauren Corporation stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.51% or -1.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $1.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.59, down -0.60% from $7.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.6 and $2.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,330,582 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 907,330. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,869 and 10,359 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lauren Family, L.L.C., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 71,428 shares worth $7.76 million at $108.61 per share on Nov 27. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 71,436 RL shares valued at $8.25 million on Dec 12. The shares were sold at $115.50 per share. Lauren Family, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold 71,428 shares at $111.62 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $7.97 million while Smith Andrew Howard, (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,059 shares on Nov 12 for $343495.0 with each share fetching $112.29.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $139.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 94.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BTE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.82 million. This represented a 92.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $279.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $4.46 billion from $4.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $629.21 million, significantly higher than the $374.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $623.81 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.70% with a share float percentage of 545.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.99 million shares worth more than $21.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.66 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.