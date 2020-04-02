Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Sanofi (SNY), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares are -14.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.85% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.23% down YTD and -14.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.72% and -10.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Goldman recommended the SNY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $42.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.56.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.20% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.49, up 2.30% from $3.35 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Sanofi, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 172,904 shares worth $48.61 million at $281.15 per share on Sep 10. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 128,914 SNY shares valued at $63.12 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $489.65 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), on the other hand, is trading around $15.09 with a market cap of $1.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LPX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $142.0 million. This represented a 73.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $537.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.83 billion from $2.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $159.0 million, significantly lower than the $511.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 199,885 shares. Insider sales totaled 58,917 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 703.49k shares after the latest sales, with 32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.60% with a share float percentage of 111.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.34 million shares worth more than $425.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.4 million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.