Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) shares are -31.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.50% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.58% down YTD and -31.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.14% and -20.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 25, 2019, Standpoint Research recommended the VIV stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on August 01, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VIV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.99. The forecasts give the Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock a price target range of $15.78 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.21% or 11.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, down -18.30% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.85 for the next year.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST), on the other hand, is trading around $14.33 with a market cap of $2.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Envista Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 872,848 shares. Insider sales totaled 127,902,549 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 876.87k shares after the latest sales, with -3,756.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 157.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Envista Holdings Corporation having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.4 million shares worth more than $723.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.03 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.