Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are -4.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.00% or -$1.82 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -4.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.17% and -6.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the AMD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Northland Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AMD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.66. The forecasts give the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.85% or -445.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.11, up 27.90% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,532,590 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,234,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 542,358 and 603,434 in purchases and sales respectively.

KUMAR DEVINDER, a SVP, CFO & Treasurer at the company, sold 62,764 shares worth $3.06 million at $48.82 per share on Mar 03. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 150,000 AMD shares valued at $6.68 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $44.53 per share. Norrod Forrest Eugene (SVP & GM DESG) sold 75,000 shares at $46.02 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $3.45 million while KUMAR DEVINDER, (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 62,764 shares on Feb 20 for $3.66 million with each share fetching $58.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), on the other hand, is trading around $26.57 with a market cap of $110.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Wells Fargo & Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 845,780 shares. Insider sales totaled 299,921 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21B shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 78.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.30% with a share float percentage of 4.08B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.