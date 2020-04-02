Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares are -52.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.70% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.40% down YTD and -52.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.99% and -44.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the AEO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 01, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AEO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.53. The forecasts give the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.9% or -0.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.11, up 0.10% from $1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 494,471 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 271,186. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 223,137 and 71,247 in purchases and sales respectively.

Foyle Jennifer M., a Global Brand President-aerie at the company, sold 117,051 shares worth $2.75 million at $23.53 per share on May 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 AEO shares valued at $97000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $9.70 per share.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.01 with a market cap of $573.84M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENLC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.5 million. This represented a 95.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.16 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.91 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.34 billion from $10.38 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $991.9 million, significantly higher than the $847.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $237.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at EnLink Midstream LLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 1,357,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 286,140 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.33M shares after the latest sales, with 34.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 257.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EnLink Midstream LLC having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 31.19 million shares worth more than $191.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 6.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 28.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.59 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.