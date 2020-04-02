Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares are -51.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.68% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.13% down YTD and -51.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.14% and -29.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, CLSA recommended the MLCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MLCO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.22. The forecasts give the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock a price target range of $32.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.41% or 25.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -48.10% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.22, down -14.70% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.17 for the next year.

DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW), on the other hand, is trading around $0.85 with a market cap of $4.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 96.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DPW’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.35 million. This represented a -62.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.47 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$88.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $47.43 million from $52.42 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $473000.0 while total current assets were at $9.77 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.38 million, significantly higher than the -$9.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at DPW Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 662,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 646.44k shares after the latest sales, with -195.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.90% with a share float percentage of 3.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DPW Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.