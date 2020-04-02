Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares are -18.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.08% or -$3.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.90% down YTD and -18.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.18% and -6.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the MRK stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MRK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $73.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.67. The forecasts give the Merck & Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $107.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $89.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.03% or 17.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $1.35, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.71, up 6.10% from $5.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 679,282 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 567,058. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 321,975 and 102,073 in purchases and sales respectively.

DeLuca Richard R., a EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth at the company, sold 6,427 shares worth $546850.0 at $85.09 per share on Aug 09. The EVP Strat Comm, GI Pub Policy had earlier sold another 102,073 MRK shares valued at $9.12 million on Jan 13. The shares were sold at $89.34 per share. DeLuca Richard R. (EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth) sold 31,699 shares at $85.01 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $2.69 million while Davis Robert M, (EVP, Global Svcs & CFO) sold 216,718 shares on Jun 25 for $18.51 million with each share fetching $85.43.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.91 with a market cap of $3.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $822.68 million. This represented a 76.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.51 billion from $28.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $607.0 million, significantly lower than the $877.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $47.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.80% with a share float percentage of 461.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 122.59 million shares worth more than $463.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P., with the investment firm holding over 69.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.19 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.