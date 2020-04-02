Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are -54.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.90% or -$1.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +73.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.33% down YTD and -54.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.39% and -50.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Mizuho recommended the SBRA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.81. The forecasts give the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.52% or -28.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 3.50% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 501,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 398,888. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 308,470 and 211,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

FOSTER MICHAEL J, a Director at the company, bought 3,200 shares worth $24800.0 at $7.75 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 9,675 SBRA shares valued at $74629.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $7.71 per share. MATROS RICHARD K (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 113,000 shares at $24.05 per share on Nov 04 for a total of $2.72 million while Lewis Raymond J, (Director) sold 58,000 shares on Aug 26 for $1.25 million with each share fetching $21.47.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO), on the other hand, is trading around $1.52 with a market cap of $2.26M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NURO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -40.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.37 million. This represented a -97.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.89 million from $8.51 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.62 million, significantly lower than the $2.86 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at NeuroMetrix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.59k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.90% with a share float percentage of 1.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroMetrix Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.