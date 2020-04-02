Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Tapestry Inc. (TPR), BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) shares are -58.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.52% or -$1.88 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.70% and -52.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the TPR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.42. The forecasts give the Tapestry Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.94% or 20.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.92, down -5.40% from $2.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.79 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 636,718 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 137,383. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,257 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Global Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 32,000 TPR shares valued at $856960.0 on Nov 29. The shares were sold at $26.78 per share.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.96 with a market cap of $2.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.80% with a share float percentage of 780.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 14.95 million shares worth more than $130.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wells Fargo & Company held 20.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 10.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.85 million and represent 13.80% of shares outstanding.