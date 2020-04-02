Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) shares are -30.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.18% or -$4.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.28% and -24.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the TRV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 24, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRV stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $95.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $134.25. The forecasts give the The Travelers Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.5% or 13.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $2.76, down from the $2.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.14, up 5.20% from $9.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.68 and $2.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 407,940 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 360,032. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,159 and 81,681 in purchases and sales respectively.

Toczydlowski Gregory C, a EVP & President, Business Ins. at the company, sold 5,365 shares worth $722510.0 at $134.67 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier bought another 670 TRV shares valued at $79422.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $118.54 per share. Klein Michael Frederick (EVP & President, Personal Ins.) sold 4,983 shares at $134.68 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $671096.0 while HEYMAN WILLIAM H, (Vice Chairman) sold 7,041 shares on Feb 21 for $951943.0 with each share fetching $135.20.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH), on the other hand, is trading around $4.71 with a market cap of $433.41M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Camping World Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 1,062,223 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,075 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.07M shares after the latest sales, with 8,948.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 32.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camping World Holdings Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares worth more than $90.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Abrams Capital Management, L.P. held 16.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Crestview Partners II GP, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 4.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.85 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.