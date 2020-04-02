Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) stock Plunged by -1.88 yesterday

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is -36.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $8.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.24% off the consensus price target high of $11.82 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 31.09% higher than the price target low of $6.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -9.62% and -24.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -31.22% off its SMA200. SMFG registered -35.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.8331 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.8346.

The stock witnessed a -24.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.57%, and is -9.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 87567 employees, a market worth around $32.31B and $23.33B in sales. and $23.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.08 and Fwd P/E is 4.80. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.68% and -37.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), with institutional investors hold 2.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.87B, and float is at 6.38B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 2.78% of the Float.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -28.75% lower over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -51.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.