Summarizing The Case For AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), Cerner Corporation (CERN)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) shares are -34.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.22% or -$9.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.96% and -33.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Jefferies recommended the AVB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 26, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AVB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $138.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $215.06. The forecasts give the AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock a price target range of $245.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.67% or 1.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.60% in the current quarter to $1.17, down from the $1.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.84, up 5.00% from $5.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 121,239 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 105,551. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,290 and 44,708 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHULMAN EDWARD M, a EVP-General Counsel at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $421160.0 at $210.58 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 5,214 AVB shares valued at $1.11 million on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $211.94 per share. Shea Keri A (SVP-Finance and Treasurer) sold 700 shares at $214.34 per share on Dec 04 for a total of $150035.0 while Breslin Sean J., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 777 shares on Nov 21 for $165895.0 with each share fetching $213.51.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), on the other hand, is trading around $60.71 with a market cap of $19.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Cerner Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 526,825 shares. Insider sales totaled 546,779 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 300.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerner Corporation having a total of 1,096 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.