Summarizing The Case For Fastenal Company (FAST), Realty Income Corporation (O)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares are -17.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.05% or -$0.64 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.26% and -10.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the FAST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 19, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the FAST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.71. The forecasts give the Fastenal Company stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.98% or -22.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.34, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.33, down -0.20% from $1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 541,089 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 527,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,685 and 68,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ancius Michael J, a Director at the company, bought 205 shares worth $6398.0 at $31.21 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer/EVP had earlier bought another 1,500 FAST shares valued at $47249.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $31.50 per share. OBERTON WILLARD D (Director) sold 60,000 shares at $38.82 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $2.33 million while FLORNESS DANIEL L, (CEO and President) sold 7,500 shares on Feb 12 for $286501.0 with each share fetching $38.20.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), on the other hand, is trading around $46.47 with a market cap of $16.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Realty Income Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 99,980 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 683.93k shares after the latest sales, with 17.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.50% with a share float percentage of 342.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realty Income Corporation having a total of 1,105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.31 million shares worth more than $3.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.53 billion and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.