Summarizing The Case For Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) shares are -82.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.94% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.28% down YTD and -82.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.41% and -65.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 21, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the GTE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, National Bank Financial had Initiated the stock as a Sector Perform on October 11, 2019. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.72. The forecasts give the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $1.85 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.57% or 34.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 63.60% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,193,901 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,248,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,332,657 and 1,248,267 in purchases and sales respectively.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 900,000 shares worth $207000.0 at $0.23 per share on Mar 25. The Vice President, Exploration had earlier bought another 57,970 GTE shares valued at $12753.0 on Mar 25. The shares were bought at $0.22 per share. Wade Brooke N. (Director) bought 300,000 shares at $0.20 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $61200.0 while Guidry Gary, (President and CEO) bought 850,000 shares on Mar 13 for $215900.0 with each share fetching $0.25.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), on the other hand, is trading around $51.67 with a market cap of $12.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $153.8 million. This represented a 96.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.77 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $26.78 billion from $23.65 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.6 million while total current assets were at $14.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.86 billion, significantly higher than the $1.72 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.75 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Omnicom Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 5,400 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,307 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 215.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omnicom Group Inc. having a total of 1,138 institutions that hold shares in the company.