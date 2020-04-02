Summarizing The Case For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are 133.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.49% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +161.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.23% down YTD and 133.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.27% and 3.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the INO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 13, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the INO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.43. The forecasts give the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.77% or -10.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -58.30% in the current quarter to -$0.23, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.8, up 314.40% from -$1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 561,217 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,541,833. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 491,777 and 159,160 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weiner David B., a Director at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $32620.0 at $9.32 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier sold another 3,500 INO shares valued at $38990.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $11.14 per share. Weiner David B. (Director) sold 3,500 shares at $18.00 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $63000.0 while Kim Jong Joseph, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 22,500 shares on Jan 13 for $69975.0 with each share fetching $3.11.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), on the other hand, is trading around $8.30 with a market cap of $8.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 73.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $562.0 million. This represented a 49.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.58 billion, significantly higher than the $2.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.4 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Regions Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 155,180 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,805 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4M shares after the latest sales, with 2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 953.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regions Financial Corporation having a total of 1,037 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.42 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 83.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.