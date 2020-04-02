Summarizing The Case For Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are -23.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.95% or -$16.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.14% down YTD and -23.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.38% and -23.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the LRCX stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LRCX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $223.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $306.86. The forecasts give the Lam Research Corporation stock a price target range of $400.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $210.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.17% or -6.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $4.1, up from the $3.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $15.49, up 4.50% from $14.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.3 and $5.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $19.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 76 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 200,512 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 299,545. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 152,680 and 115,021 in purchases and sales respectively.

EL MANSY YOUSSEF A, a Director at the company, sold 1,010 shares worth $328356.0 at $325.11 per share on Feb 06. The Executive Vice President & CTO had earlier sold another 18,048 LRCX shares valued at $5.35 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $296.64 per share. EL MANSY YOUSSEF A (Director) sold 1,350 shares at $325.10 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $438885.0 while ARCHER TIMOTHY, (President and CEO) sold 10,000 shares on Jan 31 for $3.08 million with each share fetching $308.00.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.12 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.66 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PVG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.74 million. This represented a 95.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $135.48 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $1.57 billion from $1.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $225.07 million, significantly higher than the $197.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $180.94 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.05% with a share float percentage of 184.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pretium Resources Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.27 million shares worth more than $236.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.81 million and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.