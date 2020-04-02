Summarizing The Case For Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), Citigroup Inc. (C)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares are -83.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.18% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -83.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.23% and -27.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.00. The forecasts give the Taronis Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $7.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.61. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.03% or 98.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -175.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$10 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,803,633 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), on the other hand, is trading around $38.51 with a market cap of $84.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 73 times at Citigroup Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 57 times and accounting for 573,630 shares. Insider sales totaled 188,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 41.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.1M shares after the latest sales, with 12.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.00% with a share float percentage of 2.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citigroup Inc. having a total of 2,338 institutions that hold shares in the company.