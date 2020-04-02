The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Vs. U.S. Bancorp (USB): Which Is Riskier?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares are -30.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.96% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.54% and -13.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SCHW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SCHW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.15. The forecasts give the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.18% or 0.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.19, down -5.70% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 819,447 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,286,524. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,409 and 828,490 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCLIN STEPHEN T, a Director at the company, sold 5,364 shares worth $253640.0 at $47.29 per share on Feb 13. The EVP – Advisor Services had earlier sold another 12,629 SCHW shares valued at $416001.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $32.94 per share. SCHWAB CHARLES R (Chairman) sold 8,500 shares at $47.76 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $405934.0 while SCHWAB CHARLES R, (Chairman) sold 220,000 shares on Feb 03 for $10.06 million with each share fetching $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), on the other hand, is trading around $31.93 with a market cap of $49.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at U.S. Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 502,165 shares. Insider sales totaled 418,399 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.32M shares after the latest sales, with 22.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 1.52B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Bancorp having a total of 2,053 institutions that hold shares in the company.