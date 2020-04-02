The decline in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -25.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $21.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.68% off the consensus price target high of $27.77 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -27.57% lower than the price target low of $13.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.75, the stock is -6.00% and -12.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -15.09% off its SMA200. AU registered 30.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.87.

The stock witnessed a -17.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.02%, and is -19.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 14.99% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 44249 employees, a market worth around $8.70B and $3.53B in sales. and $3.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.36% and -29.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), with institutional investors hold 37.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 519.42M, and float is at 414.50M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 37.12% of the Float.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 8.41% up over the past 12 months. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 32.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.51% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 7.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.11.