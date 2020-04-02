The decline in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -74.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $59.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.47% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.41, the stock is -25.88% and -58.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing -9.01% at the moment leaves the stock -73.97% off its SMA200. SIX registered -77.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.63.

The stock witnessed a -52.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.71%, and is -24.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.63% over the week and 18.72% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 2450 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $1.49B in sales. and $1.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.44 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.40% and -80.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $469.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

435 institutions hold shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.22% while institutional investors hold 96.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.56M, and float is at 79.40M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 90.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.95 million shares valued at $358.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the SIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.51 million shares valued at $338.79 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.01 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $316.06 million, while H Partners Management, LLC holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $213.44 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALDANZA B BEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALDANZA B BEN bought 1,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $14.74 per share for a total of $24144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2438.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $21.20 per share for $4.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.8 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -67.10% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.54% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.