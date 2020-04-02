The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) makes 0.75% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is -44.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.04 and a high of $62.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.16% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 27.26% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.46, the stock is -13.86% and -33.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -41.14% off its SMA200. HIG registered -32.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.47.

The stock witnessed a -35.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.94%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 13.03% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $11.92B and $20.75B in sales. and $20.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.74% and -46.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $5.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

1,006 institutions hold shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 95.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.31M, and float is at 355.37M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 94.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.97 million shares valued at $2.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the HIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 32.64 million shares valued at $1.98 billion to account for 9.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 21.39 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 21.38 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FETTER TREVOR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FETTER TREVOR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $41.38 per share for a total of $413750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70757.0 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Bennett Jonathan R (EVP) sold a total of 3,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $50.07 per share for $176296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28801.0 shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Mikells Kathryn A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $49.90 for $249493.0. The insider now directly holds 46,111 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is -52.42% lower over the past 12 months. RLI Corp. (RLI) is 18.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.79% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.