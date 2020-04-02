The Mosaic Company (MOS) And Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Among Headliners

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares are -53.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.56% or -$0.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.99% and -40.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the MOS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 31, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MOS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.59. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -480.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.49, down -3.90% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 332,970 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,367 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bernardes Oscar, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $49781.0 at $9.96 per share on Mar 16. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. had earlier bought another 1,000 MOS shares valued at $9665.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $9.67 per share. Pires Luciano Siani (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $9.43 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $94263.0 while Bodine Bruce M., (Senior VP – Phosphates) bought 5,500 shares on Mar 09 for $74773.0 with each share fetching $13.60.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), on the other hand, is trading around $25.07 with a market cap of $4.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Diamondback Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 240,211 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,989 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 28.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 155.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy Inc. having a total of 843 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $1.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.