The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are -17.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.64% or -$2.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.97% down YTD and -17.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.11% and -16.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Barclays recommended the ABBV stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Societe Generale had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 23, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ABBV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $73.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.00. The forecasts give the AbbVie Inc. stock a price target range of $106.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.74% or -4.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $2.22, up from the $2.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.53, up 7.40% from $8.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.79 and $2.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 874,995 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 369,348. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 628,328 and 277,381 in purchases and sales respectively.

Durkin Brian L, a VP, Controller at the company, bought 800 shares worth $54000.0 at $67.50 per share on Mar 20. The VP, Controller had earlier bought another 750 ABBV shares valued at $51750.0 on Mar 30. The shares were bought at $69.00 per share. Durkin Brian L (VP, Controller) bought 2,200 shares at $68.18 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $150005.0 while RAPP EDWARD J, (Director) bought 2,875 shares on Mar 03 for $252617.0 with each share fetching $87.87.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.27 with a market cap of $615.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RRC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -85.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.02 million. This represented a 92.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $605.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$7.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$7.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.61 billion from $8.85 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $681.84 million, significantly lower than the $990.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$66.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Range Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 2,928,968 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,438 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.63M shares after the latest sales, with 108.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 220.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company.