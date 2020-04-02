The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares are -16.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.16% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.46% and -4.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the ALXN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on March 17, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ALXN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $89.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.05. The forecasts give the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.04% or 18.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $2.7, up from the $2.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.04, up 13.40% from $10.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.41 and $2.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 661,633 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 362,180. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 620,208 and 36,850 in purchases and sales respectively.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, a Director at the company, bought 50,902 shares worth $4.06 million at $79.76 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 81,379 ALXN shares valued at $6.67 million on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $82.01 per share. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Director) bought 102,421 shares at $76.51 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $7.84 million while BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, (Director) bought 265,298 shares on Mar 16 for $20.89 million with each share fetching $78.76.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), on the other hand, is trading around $6.29 with a market cap of $779.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at PDC Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 500,158 shares. Insider sales totaled 54,674 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 70.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 98.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDC Energy Inc. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.3 million shares worth more than $243.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.01 million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.