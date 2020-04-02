The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), The Chemours Company (CC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) shares are -48.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.23% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.43% and -38.30% over the month.

On November 27, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the BBVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 5 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.58. The forecasts give the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock a price target range of $7.83 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.71. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.96% or -7.01%.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.54 with a market cap of $1.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at The Chemours Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 492,056 shares. Insider sales totaled 306,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 22.50% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.50% with a share float percentage of 162.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chemours Company having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares worth more than $430.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.53 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.