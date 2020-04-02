Industry

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), The Chemours Company (CC)

By Sue Brooks

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) shares are -48.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.23% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.43% and -38.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 27, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the BBVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 5 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.58. The forecasts give the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock a price target range of $7.83 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.71. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.96% or -7.01%.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.54 with a market cap of $1.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at The Chemours Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 492,056 shares. Insider sales totaled 306,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 22.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.50% with a share float percentage of 162.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chemours Company having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares worth more than $430.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.53 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Industry

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Andrew Francis - 0
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are -40.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.20% or $0.88 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Heat Check: SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Vs. Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Richard Addington - 0
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares are -32.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.13% or $0.63 higher in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: News Corporation (NWSA), Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sue Brooks - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -42.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.09% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Heat Check: FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Vs. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares are -27.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.06% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zillow Group Inc. (Z), HEXO Corp. (HEXO)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are -21.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.81% or -$1.04 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: ABB Ltd (ABB), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares are -29.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.75% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

What should you know before buying stock in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

News Richard Addington - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is -22.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of the Formula One Group (FWONK) stock performance

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -44.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.06 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us