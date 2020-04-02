The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI), SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are -45.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.14% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.72% and -39.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.25. The forecasts give the Owens-Illinois Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.64% or -29.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.05, up 0.30% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 705,679 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 601,100 and 134,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Carol A, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $122110.0 at $12.21 per share on Aug 05. The Director had earlier bought another 475 OI shares valued at $2678.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.64 per share.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), on the other hand, is trading around $13.91 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 293,749 shares. Insider sales totaled 634,653 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -50.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.63M shares after the latest sales, with -5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.38% with a share float percentage of 86.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.97 million shares worth more than $188.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.07 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.