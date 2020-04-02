The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares are -75.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.37% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.25% down YTD and -75.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.03% and -66.04% over the month.

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the ROSE stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ROSE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.31. The forecasts give the Rosehill Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.14% or 38.0%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,400.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$6.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, down -0.20% from -$1.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 14,630,362 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,814. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 53,398 in purchases and sales respectively.

K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 12,538 shares worth $13453.0 at $1.07 per share on Dec 09. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 79,366 ROSE shares valued at $85715.0 on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $1.08 per share. K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. (10% Owner) sold 8,847 shares at $1.11 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $9827.0 while K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P., (10% Owner) sold 4,290 shares on Nov 25 for $4693.0 with each share fetching $1.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), on the other hand, is trading around $114.56 with a market cap of $72.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $167.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

FIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.23 billion. This represented a 63.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $83.81 billion from $83.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.41 billion, significantly higher than the $1.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insiders have transacted a total of 200 times at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 73 times and accounting for 770,405 shares. Insider sales totaled 821,866 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 127 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -54.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 612.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. having a total of 1,518 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.72 million shares worth more than $6.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.