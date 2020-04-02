The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), American Express Company (AXP)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) shares are -26.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.67% or -$3.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.23% and -26.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 30, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the TJX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 30, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the TJX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.88. The forecasts give the The TJX Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.51% or -8.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.20% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.39, up 0.20% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 296,587 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 875,581. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 269,702 in purchases and sales respectively.

MEYROWITZ CAROL, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 74,262 shares worth $4.5 million at $60.55 per share on Dec 02. The Director had earlier sold another 500 TJX shares valued at $31475.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $62.95 per share. Herrman Ernie (CEO & President) sold 127,296 shares at $60.38 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $7.69 million while CHING DAVID T, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Jun 12 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $52.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), on the other hand, is trading around $77.84 with a market cap of $65.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $112.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at American Express Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 237,263 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,976 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with 8.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80% with a share float percentage of 804.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Express Company having a total of 2,152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares worth more than $18.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 18.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 49.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.15 billion and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.