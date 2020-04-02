The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), The Boeing Company (BA)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -71.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.18% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +189.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.38% down YTD and -71.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 151.22% and -16.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TOPS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The forecasts give the Top Ships Inc. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.0% or 54.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), on the other hand, is trading around $130.70 with a market cap of $82.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $194.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Boeing Company (BA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.42 billion. This represented a 92.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $17.91 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $5.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $133.63 billion from $132.6 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $545.0 million while total current assets were at $102.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.45 billion, significantly lower than the $15.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.28 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at The Boeing Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 110,827 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,890 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 737.73k shares after the latest sales, with 17.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.50% with a share float percentage of 563.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,611 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.78 million shares worth more than $13.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.24 billion and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.