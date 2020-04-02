These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) shares are -46.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.79% or -$1.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.95% down YTD and -46.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.51% and -34.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the AXTA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AXTA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.42. The forecasts give the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.81% or -8.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.30% in the current quarter to $0.33, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, down -4.10% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 665,938 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 621,854. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 73,096 and 50,898 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAVER CHARLES W, a Director at the company, sold 250,000 shares worth $6.3 million at $25.20 per share on Jun 04. The Director had earlier sold another 250,000 AXTA shares valued at $6.32 million on Jun 05. The shares were sold at $25.27 per share. Kramvis Andreas (Director) sold 41,285 shares at $28.23 per share on Apr 18 for a total of $1.17 million while Kramvis Andreas, (Director) sold 13,763 shares on Apr 17 for $381923.0 with each share fetching $27.75.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), on the other hand, is trading around $24.52 with a market cap of $4.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $224.9 million. This represented a 82.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.77 billion from $5.68 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $511.1 million, significantly higher than the $428.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $321.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Sealed Air Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 270,327 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,117 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 30.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 153.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sealed Air Corporation having a total of 621 institutions that hold shares in the company.