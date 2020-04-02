These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) shares are -37.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.18% or -$1.82 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.44% and -27.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the HPP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HPP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.08. The forecasts give the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.91% or 18.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.37, up 13.70% from $0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 326,789 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 320,764. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 182,442 and 47,711 in purchases and sales respectively.

GLASER JONATHAN M, a Director at the company, bought 75,500 shares worth $1.26 million at $16.67 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 HPP shares valued at $233500.0 on Mar 27. The shares were bought at $23.35 per share. GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) bought 12,000 shares at $24.97 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $299600.0 while ANTENUCCI TED R, (Director) bought 15,625 shares on Mar 06 for $498750.0 with each share fetching $31.92.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.26 with a market cap of $2.78M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 96.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 500,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 537,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 957.52k shares after the latest sales, with -3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.00% with a share float percentage of 9.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.