These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Target Corporation (TGT), Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares are -25.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.47% or $2.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.65% and -9.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TGT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TGT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $95.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.26. The forecasts give the Target Corporation stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.49% or 9.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.59, up from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.65, up 4.50% from $6.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.52 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 876,644 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 738,582. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 169,221 and 52,541 in purchases and sales respectively.

HARRISON ROBERT M, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 464 shares worth $49961.0 at $107.67 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 631 TGT shares valued at $64362.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $102.00 per share. Lundquist Stephanie A (Executive Officer) sold 6,630 shares at $127.00 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $842010.0 while LIU DON H, (Executive Officer) sold 2,274 shares on Nov 20 for $277883.0 with each share fetching $122.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), on the other hand, is trading around $15.67 with a market cap of $10.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $131.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.00% with a share float percentage of 486.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 485 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.94 million shares worth more than $339.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 22.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.24 million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.