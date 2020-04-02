These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares are -30.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.53% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.02% down YTD and -30.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.63% and -32.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TBLT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.14. The forecasts give the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.0% or 72.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.09, up 29.40% from -$0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.07 for the next year.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.17 with a market cap of $94.80M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Denbury Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,531 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.21M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 498.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denbury Resources Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company.